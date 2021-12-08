Bayfront Hotel Cebu offers the perfect holiday staycation with 12.12 room sale

Can you hear the sleigh bells ringing?

Looks like Christmas came early at both Bayfront Hotel Cebu branches— their 12.12 offers the perfect holiday staycation you’ve been waiting for! This is one promo you don’t want to miss out on.

Join in the holiday cheers and avail of the 12.12 Sale at the Front Desk of either Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site or Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation.

From December 11 to 15, 2021, you can buy two room vouchers at just Php 2,022 each, and get an additional room voucher for just Php 1,212!

Enjoy the perks of your staycation at Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation, where you can get free breakfast for two, enjoy a high-speed internet connection, and get a complimentary parking space.

And if you’ve been curious about Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site, now’s the time to check it out! The stay also comes with free breakfast for two, a high-speed internet connection, and use of the sweat gym and the inviting roof deck pool.

Vouchers are valid for stays from December 12, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

See you there for the holidays!

General terms and conditions apply.

