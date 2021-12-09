Naga City welcomes back non-residents to famous Boardwalk

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Naga City Government reopened its famous Boardwalk to non-residents in time for Christmas.

In a statement issued on social media on Tuesday, December 7, Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said their popular attractions are ready to welcome back guests and families.

Chiong, however, stressed the need for visitors to comply with the city’s existing health protocols. These included proper wearing of face masks, avoid gatherings and frequent handwashing.

“Amidst COVID-19, let us enjoy the lights and sights, dine and take leisure walks with our loved ones,” said Chiong.

“Let us celebrate the coming of Jesus while at the same time not letting our guard down. Each one of us needs to be responsible and take the necessary precaution for the health and well-being of our parents, children, relatives, and friends,” she added.

Meanwhile, the city has also implemented a traffic scheme within the vicinity of the Boardwalk.

During Saturdays, Sundays, and Holidays, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., vehicles will be told to comply with the following traffic rules.

1.) Vehicles entering Naga Park and Boardwalk from Minglanilla will turn left at Rizal St.

2.) Vehicles entering Naga Park and Boardwalk from San Fernando & Toledo will turn right at Sayson St (near Dhodz Pizza) or at the park access road after Chowking.

3.) Right turn only for vehicles coming from Sayson St. (mountainside);

4.) Southbound vehicles coming from Naga Park may use the U-Turn slot near Korean surplus shop.

Naga City is a 5th-class component city located approximately 20 kilometers south of Cebu City.

