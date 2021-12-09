No new COVID-19 cases in 62 Cebu City barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Christmas is only 16 days away and the COVID-19 situation here continues to improve.

As of December 7, 2021, data from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Cebu City showed that 62 out of the 80 barangays have reported no new cases of the infection in the past 14 days.

Furthermore, active cases only stood at 36 as the city only recorded three new patients on December 7. There were also no mortalities related to the infection registered that day.

For EOC chief, Councilor Joel Garganera, the steady rise of individuals getting vaccinated contributed to containing the outbreak as well as reducing the number of patients needing hospitalization.

Citing data from their office, Garganera said only 133 beds out of the 540 COVID-dedicated beds are occupied. Of the 133 patients, only came from Cebu City.

“Luag gyud. Unya mao gyud na akong pirmi gisangayaw – samtang luag pa atong kaso, preparahon nato atong kaugalingon. Atong EOC, atong tambalanan ,sa umaabot nga surge. Wala man ta ingon nag ampo anga moabot but mas maayo gyud tang mangandam ta,” said Garganera.

Separate data from the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) showed that Cebu City has already administered over 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Of this number, 653,217 are 1st dose while the remaining 465,432 are 2nd dose.

On the other hand, Garganera shared the same sentiments with other officials from the city government that Cebu City would be able to achieve herd immunity before 2021 ends.

“Yes, by the end of this month (December), we will be able to hit the target set forth by the DOH (Department of Health),” he added.

Cebu City remains under Alert Level 2 until December 31.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City nears herd immunity

Rama hopes Alert Level 1 for Cebu City by Jan 2022

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy