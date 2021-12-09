Marian Rivera enjoying her stay in Israel

CEBU, Philippines—Filipina superstar Marian Rivera is enjoying her stay in Israel.

The actress posted for the first time since her arrival in Eilat, Israel on her Instagram page on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

“Just about to start my day… Good morning! #MarianXMissU,” she wrote as a caption.

Rivera is in Israel for the Miss Universe 2021 competition. She was accompanied by husband and actor Dingdong Dantes.

She is one of the members of the selection committee and she was officially announced by the Miss Universe organization today.

She will be joined by Adriana Lima, Urvashi Rautela, Lori Harvey, Iris Mittenaere, Adamari Lopez, Rena Sofer, Cheslie Kryst and Rina Mor.

Meanwhile, Cebuana beauty queen Beatrice Luigi Gomez is the Philippines’ bet for this year’s Miss Universe pageant.

The preliminaries are scheduled for Friday, December 10, (Philippine time).

The finals night will be on December 12. /rcg

