Marian Rivera arrives in Israel for Miss Universe 2021

CEBU, Philippines—Marian Rivera-Dantes has arrived in Eilat, Israel on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 (Philippine time).

The Kapuso actress shared snaps from her trip on her Instagram (IG) stories.

She was accompanied by her husband and actor Dingdong Dantes as seen in her IG stories.

“I have arrived ,” Rivera-Dantes captioned her selfie.

She also shared a photo with her glam team.

The Filipina actress was chosen as one of the members of the selection committee of this year’s Miss Universe competition.

Fellow celebrities like Bea Alonzo have already congratulated her at the comment’s section in one of Bea’s social media post.

Alonzo wrote, “@marianrivera Hey!!! Congrats on being chosen as a judge on Ms.U!! Proud of you!! 😘 .”

“@beaalonzo salamat bea 😘 see you soon! ♥️,” Rivere-Dantes replied.

The 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel will have its coronation night on December 12.

