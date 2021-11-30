Miss World PH 2021 Tracy Perez opens up about being a miracle baby

CEBU CITY, Philippines — She was already a fighter at a very young age.

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez shared during the first round of Miss World’s Head-to-Head Challenge that she was a born miracle baby.

“I was only six months and luckily my lungs were already fully developed and that’s how i was able to survive,” says the 26-year-old beauty queen.

And it’s not just that.

Perez said her mom figured in an accident when she was still 18 and was told that she will only live for another 12 years. Worst, she was also told by her doctors that it was already impossible for her to have a child.

But she got pregnant at 33.

“She [my mother] was about 18 years old she got into this horrible accident and she was in a cab where it was hit by a bus back in my country and she was in the operating table for [the] longest time and she even died for a few minutes,” she shared.

“She was revived and the catch was [that] she was told that she would only live up until 30 years old and that it would be impossible for her to get pregnant and to bare a child. But with God’s grace my mom got pregnant at 33 years old, three years after her supposed life expectancy,” Perez said.

Perez was born in Bayugan, Agusan del Sur and later on moved to Cebu with her mom.

She said that her life is proof of the many miracles happening around us.

Perez is set to compete on the 17th of December in Puerto Rico. / dcb