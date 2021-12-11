Rico, Maris share behind-the-scene moments of ‘Asa Naman’ music video shoot

CEBU, Philippines—Celebrity couple Rico Blanco and Maris Racal shared sweet moments during the behind-the-scenes of the music video shoot for the song “Asa Naman.”

In the third part of the music video’s BTS vlog, the couple can be seen getting cozy while talking about how they wrapped up the shoot.

Blanco kissed Maris’ forehead telling her that she did a good job in their shoot.

The three-part BTS vlog can be viewed on the Youtube channel of Balcony Entertainment, a record label founded by Blanco.

The couple talked about their shooting location which was taken inside an air stream camper.

In parts one and two, they talked about having to do all things between the two of them.

Maris played her own makeup artist and stylist while Rico filmed, directed and edited the video himself.

The music video was released last September 15, 2021.

It was in May of this year when the two confirmed they are indeed in a relationship.

