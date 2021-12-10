Basilan Peace Riders stun Zamboanga Sibugay Warriors, escape with 75-73 win

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The BRT Basilan Peace Riders upset the favored Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors behind the heroics of Julz Julkipli,75-73, in the last day of eliminations in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge on Friday evening, December 10, at the Pagadian City gymnasium.

Julkipli scored a putback from Dennis Daa’s missed jumper in the final seconds of the fourth period to deny the Warriors a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals that will begin tomorrow.

The Peace Riders finished the elimination round with a 5-7 (win-loss) record at sixth place while the Warriors capped their elimination round campaign at fifth place with a 6-6 (win-loss) slate.

Their opponents in the quarterfinals will be determined later tonight.

Basilan started the fourth period with a 17-4 blitz to turn a,53-55, deficit into a 70-59 lead with five minutes remaining.

However, the Warriors retaliated with an 11-1 run topped by Shaq Imperial’s three point shot from the right wing to inch within one,70-71, with 2:10 left.

Basilan’s Dennis Daan then scored a jumper to stretch Basilan’s lead to three, but the Warriors’ Michole Sorela nailed a corner triple to tie the game at 73 all with 30 seconds left.

Julkipli then nailed his game-winning putback in the ensuing play.

“Yun ang sinasabi namin sa kanila go for the rebound parati kasi kailangan namin. Si Daa talaga option namin pero sabi namin kailangan natin ng offensive rebound,” said Basilan head coach Ron Jalmanzar.

(That is what we told them to go for the rebound always because we really need that. Daa was really our option but we told them that we need the offensive rebound.)

Daa tallied 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go with four rebounds to lead the Peace Riders.

Jorem Morada had 10 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals, while JC Luciano had eight points and 13 rebounds.

Jan Jamon paced the Warriors with 13 points while Imperial chalked up 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals against four turnovers.

Rhaffy Octobre made 10 points but went 4-of-15 from the field.

RELATED STORIES

Zamboanga Sibugay routs Iligan Archangels, grabs top spot in standings

Vanguards plug bleeding with close win against Basilan in VisMin Super Cup

Roxas Vanguards outlast Pagadian Explorers in VisMin Super Cup semis

Basilan snaps six-game skid

Iligan ends 3-game winless skid with upset win vs Vanguards

Kapatagan Buffalos outlast Iligan Archangels in final canto, grab 6th win in VisMin Super Cup

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy