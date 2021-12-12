Barbie Imperial pens sweet anniversary message for Diego Loyzaga: ‘My partner in everything’

CEBU, Philippines— Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga mark their first anniversary as a couple.

On Instagram, Imperial wrote a sweet and lengthy anniversary message for Loyzaga amidst break-up rumors.

“Happy first anniversary, mahal! 🖤 Since the day we met you’ve never stopped showing me how much you love me, how much you care for me. I am so thankful for you. You know how to make me happy (and make me bwisit loool),” she began.

Imperial said she thanked Loyzaga for “all the random ways “ he did for her.

“I am thankful for when you cook food for me, when you surprise me, when you feed me burgers & fries, your gifts and all the random ways you shower me with love,” she wrote.

She said that Loyzada taught her how to love herself more and to be strong.

“You taught me how not to care about anyone but the people who love me. You taught me so much about reality and how sometimes there’s more magic in it than fantasy. Thankful you’re my partner in everything,” she said.

Loyzaga replied in the comment section, “Awww baby kong nag effort sa post and caption. I love you, mahal. One year down and ♾ to go.”

Loyzaga assured Imperial that she would always be his “partner, “partner in crime, best friend, and lover.”

The couple recently starred in the movie “Dulo”, their first project together.

