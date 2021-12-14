Cebu province braces for Odette, warns residents of storm surges, flash flood and landslides

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province is bracing for the onslaught of Several Tropical Storm Rai, to be assigned the name Odette in the country.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has begun deploying heavy equipment, including rescue vehicles, in anticipation of Rai’s arrival.

Wilson Ramos, PDRRMO information interim officer, said their office is on blue alert starting Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Blue alert means that all disaster and rescue personnel are not allowed to file for leave, and vehicles and heavy equipment are on standby mode, ready to respond to any incident.

“Nag sugod nami ug andam sugod gahapon… 24/7 nasad among monitoring namo dinhe,” Ramos told reporters in an interview on Tuesday.

He added that they have coordinated with Cebu province police’s Mobile Force Company, and additional manpower is expected to be deployed as soon as the storm hits the island.

Ramos also said they will be closely monitoring areas exposed to storm surges, and those prone to flash floods and landslides.

Citing the latest forecast track from the state weather bureau, the PDRRMO officer said towns in central and south Cebu will likely bear Odette’s brunt.

“Pero giapil nasad nato (sa atong preparation) ang tibuok Cebu. Kay dako ug coverage ang rainfall (nga dad-on) sa bagyo,” he continued.

According to the latest weather bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Rai is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

Rai is also forecasted to pass through Central Visayas, particularly within central and southern Cebu.

Once it enters the PAR, PDRRMO said Pagasa will likely hoist Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 all over Cebu.

