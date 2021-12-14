Man killed in Tipolo ambush

MANDAUE City, Cebu—A 29-year-old man was killed in an ambush in Barangay Tipolo here at around 8 a.m on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Police identified the victim as Irvin Dunhill Inocanda, who currently lives in Deca Homes Tipolo but who is originally from Carcar City, southern Cebu.

Based on initial investigation of the police, the victim was previously arrested for cases of illegal possession of firearms, and alarms and scandals.

“Nakapiyansa siya, nakagawas bag-o lang pag March 2021, so naa pa ni siyay ongoing nga case sa Argao. Mao pa na ato background sa iya,” said PMAJ James Conaco, the chief of the Subangdaku Police Station 2 of the Mandaue City Police Office.

(He is out on bail and was just recently released in March 2021 so he has an ongoing case in Argao. That’s the only background we have of him so far.)

Conaco said they are looking at personal grudge as a possible motive for the killing.

Based on CCTV footage obtained from a store near the area, the victim was attacked by two men riding a motorcycle while he was driving his vehicle and about to enter the subdivision where he lives.

The gunman shot the driver’s side of the victim’s orange Suzuki S-Presso.

The victim was still able to escape through the passenger’s side and was able to run a few meters into the nearby Lopez Jaena Street. But the suspects, one of them wearing a uniform of a delivery company, followed him and shot the victim again, hitting the glass door of a nearby bank in the process. Fortunately, no one else was hurt in the shooting.

The victim, however, died in front of the bank.

As of this posting, police continue to investigate the ambush as they hope to identify the assailants.

