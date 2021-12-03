Personal grudge believed to be motive behind murder in Dalaguete

Cebu City, Philippines—Personal grudge may be the reason behind the brutal murder of a man in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

The victim was identified by police in the town as Mario Ansilay, 36 years old, a farmer from the village of Salug in Dalaguete.

The suspect was identified as Greg Amancio, 40 years old, also a farmer and a resident of the same village in Dalaguete.

Based on initial investigation, Amancio allegedly hit the victim with a steel hammer, then shot him in the face several times, and went on to cut off the victim’s left ear using a sharp and bladed weapon. He even attempted to cut off the suspect’s head and right ear.

The crime happened at around 11 am on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. It was reported at 1:30 p.m.

The suspect fled immediately after committing the crime. He remains at large as of this posting.

The victim’s body was first brought to the Ildefonso Alcantara Memorial Hospital in Poblacion, Dalaguete before it was sent to the funeral parlor also in Poblacion.

The victim’s family initially expressed to forego subjecting the remains to an autopsy.

While a spot report said personal grudge, or extreme hatred, is the motive behind the killing, police continue to investigate further the case.

Police also continue to hunt down the suspect as of this posting.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Tuburan shooting: Personal grudge eyed as 3 men nabbed for killing trisikad driver

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy