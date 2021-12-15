Beatrice Gomez and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu share deep bond

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The bond that has developed among Miss Universe 2021 participants is undeniably amazing.

After weeks of being together as they explore the beauty of Israel and prepare for the most prestigious pageant in the universe, it will no longer come as a surprise to see these girls bond and act like sisters during their journey.

In a short clip shared by Pageanthology 101 on its Facebook page, Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez can be seen sharing a light moment with newly crowned Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

The two ladies hugged while Bea whispered: “Nandita (Miss Singapore), Sujita (Miss Nepal) and I are very proud of you!”

“I love you!” Harnaaz said in reply.

“I love you! Did you get to talk to your family?,” Bea continued.

“Yes, I did. But you know since day one I have been so fond of you and you know that,” Harnaaz said.

This short exchange of messages between these queens is making everyone’s pageant heart flutter.

This is indeed one of the greatest gains a Miss Universe candidate will ever have— a lifetime of sisterhood.