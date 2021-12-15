Entire Cebu under Storm Signal No. 1 as #OdettePH intensifies to typhoon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The state weather bureau on Wednesday noon, December 15, has placed the entire island of Cebu under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as Odette intensifies into a Typhoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its severe weather bulletin issued at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, placed a total of 52 areas under Storm Signals.

Aside from Cebu, those from Visayas included Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, and Guimaras.

Under TCWS No. 1, strong winds with speeds reaching up to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) are expected to prevail within 36 hours.

Pagasa has also issued a Storm Surge alert in the entire Visayas area, predicting sea waves reaching up to two meters in height.

Odette became a typhoon roughly 16 hours after it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It now packs winds with speed up to 120 kph, and gustiness reaching up to 150 kph. The typhoon is moving at a westward direction with a speed of 20 kph.

Odette’s eye was last spotted 590 kilometers East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It is projected to make its first landfall within the areas of Caraga and Eastern Visayas region between Thursday afternoon and evening, December 16.

Below is the complete list of areas under active TCWS as of 11 a.m.

TCWS No. 2

Mindanao – The eastern portion of Surigao del Norte (Claver, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands) and Surigao del Sur.

TCWS No. 2

Luzon – Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao Island, and the southern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Alcantara, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose)

Visayas – Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, and Guimaras

Mindanao – Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the rest of Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich, Libona, Baungon), Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, the northern portion of

Misamis Occidental (Plaridel, Baliangao, Sapang Dalaga), and the northern portion of Zamboanga del

Norte (Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad, Dipolog City).

/ dcb

