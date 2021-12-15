‘Suntok Sa Pangarap VII’ in Bohol still a stacked fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Harada Boxing Gym’s “Suntok Sa Pangarap VII” remains a stacked fight card despite the sudden withdrawal of former world interim champion Jhack Tepora due to medical reasons.

The fight card promoted by Harada Boxing Gym (HBG) Promotions of Bohol will feature 11 exciting bouts in Panglao, Bohol, on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The main event features HBG’s prospect Danrick Sumabong (10-2,8KOs) of Tagbilaran City, who will fight Francis Jay Diaz (8-3-1, 1KO) for the vacant Philippine Youth super flyweight title for ten rounds.

Tepora was supposedly going to fight in the co-main event against Jino Rodrigo for his debut in the lightweight division. However, Tepora was forced to withdraw due to medical reasons.

Nevertheless, the fight card is still packed with excitement as it features talented boxers like former WBA Oceania champion Jessie Cris Rosales, who will replace Tepora in the co-main event.

Rosales (22-4-1, 10KOs) will fight fellow Cebuano and former Philippine champion Junny Salogaol (14-18-5, 13KOs) in a non-title bout.

Also featured in the fight card is the reigning Philippines Boxing Federation (PBF) bantamweight champion and former WBC Youth world super flyweight champion Jhaleel “Iron Chin” Payao of Cebu.

Payao (16-1,9KOs), who is fighting under the Tepora Boxing Gym of Jerald “Jing-Jing” Tepora, will be pitted against former stablemate Marjun Piecenaves (6-2-1,4KOs). Both boxers were once former members of the Omega Boxing Gym.

The rest of the fight card features Kit Ceron Garces vs Tomi Tuñacao, Joseph Sumabong vs Ramil Yacapin, Chris John Daan vs Henry Flor, John Vincent Pangga vs Cedie Noblefranca, Alex Del Rio vs Miguel Simblante, Marco Pomar vs Rhezon Tarona, Richie Cacanog vs Riche Antigua, and Keyt Niño Abatayo vs Marlon Alejandro.

/bmjo

