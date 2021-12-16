First day Misa De Gallo goes well in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The first day of the Misa de Gallo here went on without a hitch.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said that Church really took control of the situation.

“This morning’s Misa de Gallo was very peaceful and protocol compliant. Church leaders are totally in control of the event. Plus there are other venues aside from the church that were allowed to hold mass so people were spreadout,” said the councilor.

Mayor Michael Rama also praised all stakeholders as he did not receive a single report of an incident during the holding of the Misa de Gallo around the city.

The mayor joined the dawn mass at the Carbon Market and said it was orderly and peaceful.

He tasked Garganera and Councilor Philip Zafra to check on the venues of the Misa de Gallo in the next days to ensure that the protocols remain implemented, especially on the weekend.

Garganera said that on Friday dawn, the city government encourages the public to hear the dawn masses virtually at home to be safe from the wrath of Typhoon Odette.

“We’re expecting landfall to be tonight or early dawn, I believe we have to encourage church goers for safety and security that they will go virtual mass, just for the 2nd Day Misa de Gallo. Preemptive measures lang, we have to stay on the caution side,” said the councilor.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said the Misa de Gallo this year was better because many venues are holding masses, dividing the crowd.

“That is why hapsay atong first day sa Misa De Gallo,” said Ligan.

He said that the implementation must be sustained in the next eight days.

The city director also reminded the stations to be alert on petty crimes such as house robberies or akyat bahay during the Misa de Gallo hours.

