Abne says critics and bashers only motivate him to do better

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver flyweight champion April Jay “Astroboy” Abne is unfazed by the online criticisms he received ahead of his December 20 bout in the co-main event of “Engwkentro Tres” of ARQ Sports at the Alta Vista covered court in Cebu City.

The 22-year old Abne of Manticao, Misamis Oriental has been recently receiving derogatory comments on social media about his recent win against Bien Ligas where he wrested the OPBF title last October 30.

Abne won via split decision after a ten-round back and forth battle against the more experienced Ligas in the main event of ‘Engkwentro Dos’ held at the Ibabao-Estancia gym in Mandaue City.

The scores were very close and many boxing fans especially those who are in favor of Ligas said that the latter was robbed of victory.

However, the OPBF officials showed the official scorecards which were 80% identical and agreed on by the three judges that scored the bout.

Abne of ARQ Boxing Stable said he is unfazed by the criticisms and ‘bashing’ he receives online as he considered them as added motivation to prove his doubters wrong.

“Nagpasalamat kos mga bashers nako nga ni disagree sa decision kay tungod sa ilaha nailhan ug maayo akong pangalan sa boxing. Halos sa tanan nang bash nako mga taga Manila raman sad mao nakasabot ra kos ilahang gibati kay ilang idol gipildi ug underdog,” said Abne.

On December 20, Abne will be fighting another Manila-based boxer, Garin Diagan for a ten-round non-title bout in the 112-pound division.

“Sa height, gidak-on ug sa experience, underdog kaayo ko atong Ligas pero sa style ug sa diskarte nako siya gi bawi, bisag kapila pa balikon ang video sa fight, clean shots gyud tanan. Pero nagpasalamat gihapon ko ni Ligas kay nakahatag jud siya ug nindot nga duwa ug dako sad kong nakuha nga experience,” added Abne.

Abne is unbeaten with seven wins and three knockouts.

“Busa sa mga bashers nako,pang bash lang mo ug maayo nako ug God bless ninyong tanan.”

Abne’s mettle will be tested anew as he takes on the rising Diagan who has a near-identical record as him. Diagan has seven wins, one defeat, and three knockouts.

“Kaning duwaa importante kaayo ni nako. Dili ni para sa akong mga bashers kung dili para ni sa akong pamilya. Ako sad ning tarungon ug maayo para malipay akong coaches labi na akong manager nga si sir Jason Arquisola ug mam Eva Arquisola. Aron pud ni sa ilang kahago ug gasto para nako ug sa akong mga kauban nga boxers,” said Abne.

The ‘Engwkentro Tres’fight card is headlined by ARQ’s Jhon Paul Gabunilas against Jonathan Almacen for the OPBF Youth light flyweight title.

Eight other bouts are also featured in the fight card. /rcg

