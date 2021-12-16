Cebu City to deploy buses for nurses, healthcare workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will be deploying buses for healthcare workers, who need to travel to and from the hospitals during the onslaught of Supertyphoon Odette.

The Philippine Nurses Association appealed to the tricites of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, to provide transportation for healthcare workers who still have to work amid the storm.

Mayor Michael Rama said the city government would be willing to provide the necessary transport since the hospitals would have to remain manned when the typhoon would hit.

Councilor Joel Garganera said they had managed to find partners that could provide the necessary buses starting Thursday night, December 16, 2021.

Buses will start to ply two routes at 8:30 p.m. onward.

The first route starts in St. Paul Bulacao then passes through Barangays Poblacion Pardo, Basak Pardo, Mambaling, Osmeña Boulverd (Jones), Escario Street, Ayala, and then IT Park.

The second route starts in Nasipit Talamban then traverses Ayala, Asilo de Milagrosa, Escario Street, Osmeña Boulevard (Jones), P. Del Rosario Street, Natalio Bacalso Highway to Mambaling, and will end in Poblacion Pardo.

Councilor David Tumulak, chairperson for the committee on disaster risk reduction and management, urged health care workers to go to work early so they would not be trapped outside in the middle of the storm.

“Atong hangyo sa atong mga nurses, pagsayo na lang mo og adto sa mga hospitals. Aron dili mo matanggong sa dalan,” said Tumulak.

(We are appealing to our nurses to leave for work at the hospitals early, so that they would not be stuck in the road.)

He assured healthcare workers that the city would be ready to assist them during the storm.

