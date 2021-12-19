Queen to the rescue: Bea Gomez comes to the aid of fellow Cebuanos

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Fresh from her stint in the Miss Universe pageant, the Philippines’ bet, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, is wasting no time in helping her fellow Cebuanos who were affected by the devastating wrath of super typhoon Odette.

On Friday, December 17, 2021, she took to her social media account the conversation she had with her family before the typhoon struck Cebu City.

“I was on FaceTime with my sister and mama when the storm was just about to hit. It only took minutes from a happy conversation to shift into a ghastly phone call as I heard them struggle the entire night. My family is now safe thank you to Sir @jessiehperez for staying up with me to contact my family and making sure that they’re safe as the storm was passing,” she said.

With the recent events and the devastation brought about the super typhoon, she started a relief campaign with the help of Simply Share Foundation, Inc.

As of 6:30 pm on Saturday, December 18, they already have collected P 151,864.33 that they can use for aid.

In her Instagram stories, Bea and her team said they are already planning for a mass feeding program in the coming days.

A real queen in action!/ bmjo