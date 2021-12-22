MCWD now producing 110,000 cubic meters per day to 46% of franchise area

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is now producing 110,000 cubic meters per day to 46 percent of its franchise area.

In a statement, MCWD, said that it was now serving more areas with their water pumps reenergized by Visayan Electric and through generators.

The normal production of MCWD is at 240,000 cubic meters per day.

More areas should experience a more stable water supply due to the increased production.

However, MCWD is appealing to the public not to damage water meter standpipes and stub-outs just to get water supply.

The water district has received numerous reports and also caught people forcibly opening stub-outs in some areas so that they can fetch water.

A stub-out is the end portion of a distribution line where water meters of the service connections are attached.

“Destruction of stub-outs can result in contamination of water that might cause diarrhea and other ailments.

This can also further lessen the already scarce supply because water is wasted as flow from damaged stub-outs could not be controlled unless repaired,” said the MCWD.

Busted stub-outs will also result in water not reaching the houses in the area when the supply will normalize.

For Cebu City alone, the areas in Talamban, Banilad, Mabolo, and central barangays are starting to receive water supply.

The city government is now more concerned on the some areas that will not reach a supply despite the reenergized pumps.

To address this, MCWD has mobilized six trucks to areas with the least supplies. Another 17 units will also be deployed on December 22, 2021.

“Water from MCWD water trucks is clean and safe for drinking.

All of our water delivery trucks are disinfected and sanitized while our water quality passes the standards set by the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water,” assured the water district.

/dbs

