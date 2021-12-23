Major thoroughfares in Mandaue City have been cleared of debris

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | December 23,2021 - 05:08 PM
Mandaue City’s major roads have already been cleared of uprooted trees, broken branches, and toppled electrical posts caused by Typhoon Odette.

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Most of the major thoroughfares in Mandaue City have been cleared of debris, fallen trees, and trash caused by Super Typhoon Odette.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said there are now very few major roads that have not been cleared up.

Ybañez said they are targeting to clear all the major thoroughfares before Christmas.

“Ang atoa langyud is ma clear lang gyud, makuhaan og debri kay usahay mao nay makacause og traffic,” said Ybañez.

Ybañez said they will now be focusing on helping the barangays on clearing their roads, especially the interior ones.

He said the barangays have limited vehicles and equipment to transport the debris and fallen trees to the city’s dumpsite in barangay Umapad.

Ybañez said they have already set aside the fallen electric posts, though he said because it is from the Visayan Electric, the latter will be the ones who will clear the posts, especially the toppled posts.

Different agencies such as the CDRRMO, Department of General Services, Mandaue City Police Office, among others, have been tasked to clear the city’s roads. /rcg

