No vehicle, no fuel filling implemented in Cebu City 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Only those with vehicles can get fuel at the gasoline stations in Cebu City.

Mayor Michael Rama has signed a new directive controlling the supply and distribution of fuel in the city.

Under Directive No. 12-22-2021-01, all gas stations are directed to refill only up to motor vehicles’ tank capacity. Filling drums, barrels, and other containers with fuel are prohibited, subject to the requirement of the public utility companies.

Exemptions are given to the following:

1. Visayan Electric

2. National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP)

3. Davao Light and Power Corp.

4. MERALCO

5. PLDT/SMART

6. Globe Telecoms

7. Dito Telecoms

8. Converge Telecoms

9. Sky Cable

10. MCWD

11. government vehicles

12. emergency response

13. hotels

14. banks and

15. essential service establishments

Gasoline stations must also provide an expressway lane and to give utmost priority to essential and/or emergency government, private and public service utility vehicles.

Private establishments drawing fuel in containers must provide proof of the nature of their business, business permits, and other similar documents in order to get a fuel supply.

Gasoline stations are also not allowed to increase the price of fuel beyond the recommended price rates of respective areas nor are they allowed to manipulate prices by means of creating an artificial shortage.

Vehicles still cannot line up outside of gasoline stations from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. because they may be apprehended.

Still, Rama said the city government would maintain its stand to disperse the vehicles before apprehending.

The mayor warns that if the directive will not work, he plans to impose a coding scheme for cars so that only a few vehicles will be allowed to draw fuel per day.

Victor Caindec, Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) director, has already instructed his enforcers not to apprehend vehicles lining up for basic necessities.

“I have directed LTO Deputies in Region 7 NOT TO APPREHEND vehicles lining up for fuel & water. We have also suspended regular roadside operations

“We will, however, apprehend vehicles driving recklessly, making u-turns illegally on ISLANDS, mindlessly obstructing traffic flow, and actions that endanger other motorists and road users,” said the director.

/dbs

