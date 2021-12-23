Damage due to #OdettePH in Consolacion, Danao: P2.5B

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Massive damage in infrastructure and agriculture due to Typhoon Odette were recorded in at least two localities in north Cebu.

The local governments of Consolacion and Danao City, in separate posts on social media, said they recorded multi-million worth of damage in infrastructure and agriculture amounting to a total of around P2.5 billion.

In Consolacion, Mayor Joannes Alegado reported that authorities there pegged damage on infrastructure and properties at P2.2 billion, and another P8 million on agriculture.

Alegado also said that 95 percent of their roads, both major thoroughfares, and interior ones, were cleared as of December 21. He also said all barangays in the municipality were accessible.

“What remains to hamper some of our routes are the fallen electrical and other utilities posts,” the mayor added.

Alegado also said running water supply in Consolacion had not returned, and that they had implemented a rationing system to serve all constituents.

“What is (also) the great challenge, for now, is the supply of fuel such as gasoline, diesel and crude oil. People are queuing in gasoline stations that are open,” he continued.

Consolacion is a first-class municipality located approximately 15 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Further north, in Danao City, the government there reported damage to public infrastructure amounting to a total of P252,150,000.

They also recorded one fatality and 12 others, who were injured during the onslaught of Odette.

Meanwhile, the city government said the Cebu Electric Cooperative Inc. II (Cebeco II) has reenergized 15 percent of the city, covering three barangays – Looc, Poblacion, and Sabang.

“Nagpadayon pa karon ang CEBECO II sa pag-rehabilitate sa uban pang mga electric posts apan matud sa CEBECO, paninguhaon nila nga mabalik ang kuryente sa tanan sa dili pa magpasko,” they added.

(CEBEO II continues to rehabilitate other electric posts but CEBECO says that they will do their best that all will have electricity this Christmas.)

Danao City is a 3rd-class component city of Cebu province, situated approximately 48 kilometers north of the capital.



