Visayan Electric: Power back in some Mandaue areas

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Power is back in some areas in Mandaue City.

On Thursday morning, December 23, 2021, Visayan Electric President, Engineer Raul Lucero, visited Mayor Jonas Cortes to inform the mayor on the status of energization for Mandaue after the typhoon.

Lucero informed Cortes that the Tipolo Sub-station was now fully energized and was now serving parts of barangays Tipolo, Subangdaku, and Guizo, a week after the major outages caused by Super Typhoon Odette.

Lucero has thanked the mayor for the fast clearing of the city’s major thoroughfares which helped quicken the return of electricity to Mandaue.

Cortes thanked Visayan Electric and its personnel for the latest development.

The mayor assured Visayan Electric that they will continue to clear the city’s roads of fallen trees, posts and debris.

He added that the city will provide all assistance it can give to Visayan Electric to further hasten the energization of the city.

/dbs

