Donaire, Magsayo bag major WBC awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Reigning WBC world bantamweight champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire and WBO international featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo earned major awards from the World Boxing Council’s (WBC) “The Best of 2021” for their big performances in 2021.

The 39-year-old Donaire bagged the “Comeback of the Year” award for his sensational bouts this year while the 26-year-old Magsayo earned the “Prospect of the Year” plum.

Donaire successfully defended his WBC world bantamweight title against fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo via fourth round knockout last Saturday, December 11, 2021, (December 12 Manila Time) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California.

READ: Donaire KOs Gaballo in 4th, retains WBO bantamweight title

With the victory, Donaire, a four-division world champion, logged his 42nd win , 28 of which were by knockouts. He also has six losses.

Donaire snatched the WBC world bantamweight title from French-Morrocan Nordine Oubaali in May this year.

Donaire is currently fighting under Probellum Boxing of Richard Schaefer.

READ: Donaire, Schaefer forge new partnership

Meanwhile, Magsayo’s stunning 10th-round knockout win against Mexican Julio Ceja in the co-main event bout of Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas duel in August earned him the “Prospect of the Year” award.

Magsayo rose to fame when he bucked a fifth round knockdown by knocking out Ceja cold in the 10th round in front of thousands of boxing fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

READ: Mark Magsayo knocks out Julio Ceja, earns title shot

His victory earned him the WBO international featherweight champion and most importantly a world title shot against WBC world featherweight king, Garry Russell Jr. of the United States in January 2022.

Magsayo, who fights under MP Promotions of Pacquiao, remains unbeaten after 23 fights. He won 16 fights by knockouts.

Undisputed middleweight world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez bagged three awards; the WBC Cares Award, Event of the Year award for his bout against Caleb Plant in November, and the coveted Boxer of the Year award.

Other awardees of WBC’s “The Best of 2021” are Jessica Gonzales (Comeback of the Year), George Kambosos Jr.(Revelation of the Year), Oscar Valdez (Knockout of the Year), Alycia Baumgardner (Knockout of the Year), Ibeth Zamora vs Marlen Esparza (Fight of the Year), Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño (Dramatic Fight of the Year), Amanda Serrano (Boxer of the Year), and Tyson Fury vs Deontey Wilder III (Fight of the Year).

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy