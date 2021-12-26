BFP-7 to set up 3 more free charging stations in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) plans to set up five more additional free charging stations in Cebu City soon, to add to the three existing free charging stations already in place in three fire stations in the city.

Fire Chief Inspector Josephus Alburo, ground commander of the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO), assured the public that they would add more charging stations but they had yet to finalize which areas to set these up.

Alburo said that they had already set up three charging stations at the fire stations in Parian, Pahina, and San Nicolas.

Aside from these, Alburo said they had also set up free bathing stations.

He, however, admitted that #OdettePH truly challenged their resources and manpower, but they still managed to serve at least 5,000 individuals a day, who availed of their free services.

He also said that they had faced difficulty in responding to the needs of the residents, especially on water rationing and in cases when fire incidents would happen.

Aside from the free charging and bathing stations, the BFP-7 has also set up a command post, where the public can easily ask for help and assistance.

He also said that they had also provided food packs to those they believed badly needed help.

“Karon pinaagi sa directiba sa atong mga opisyal sa taas, nagbuhat ta og nga community pantry, so naa tay. This is the second day sa atong community pantry. So nanghatag ta, nag apod-apod ta og mga pagkaon, nag set up pud ta og nga bathing station para sa mga sanitation and health,” Alburo said.

(Now, through the directives of our higher officials, we set up a community pantry, so we have this. This is the second day for our community pantry. So we provided food, we distributed food, we set up bathing stations for sanitation and health.)

“Nag set up pud ta og contact station para sa katong mga pamilya sa Cebu nga naay pamilya sa Siargao ug Dinagat Island,” Alburo added.

(We also set up contact stations for those families in Cebu who have relatives in Siargao and Dinagat Island.)

These stations put up by the BFP-7 have been continuously operating as of this writing.

Aside from these, the water rationing in each barangay continues.

In line with this, Alburo reminded the people in the city anew to always be cautious so that fire incidents would be prevented.

He also assured that despite their free services, they had enough water supply to cater to the needs of the Cebuanos.

RELATED STORIES

Go easy on electricity bills, utility firms told

Cebu City Fire Office sets up bathing stations for free

Lighted candle possible cause of Dec. 25 fire in Brgy Sambag 2

SSS to start offering loan assistance packages to ‘Odette’ victims in January

Firecrackers, pyrotechnics also banned in Cebu province

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy