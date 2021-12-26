Cebu City Fire Office sets up bathing stations for free

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents, who have no access to the water supply yet, can visit the Bureau of Fire and Protection Office (BFP-7) and avail of the free bathing stations set up there.

The BFP-7 office is located near Cebu City Medical Center along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

Fire Chief Inspector Josephus Alburo, ground commander of CCFO, said that for those who would want to get free access of this free bathing station would only need to bring with them their essentials.

“Wala ni siyay limit pila ka tawo as long as muanhi mo diri. Pagdala lang mog baldi og kabo. Libre ra diri ang shampoo, sabon ug facial wash,” Alburo said.

(There is no limit to the people who can use the bathing station as long as you come here. Just bring a pail and a dipper. The shampoo, soap and facial wash are free here, too.)

These shampoos and soaps were mostly donated by private individuals to BFP-7.

Alburo said that they had set up at least 10 cubicles with free water and essentials such as shampoo and soap for those who would want to take a bath, which had been a concern raised after Odette’s onslaught in Cebu City due to the lack of water supply.

All areas in Cebu City have experienced no water supply after Odette hit the area on December 16. For the past few days, the supply was back only to a few barangays.

Alburo said that there would be no limit to the water needed as they believed residents would be responsible enough for their needs.

He said this offer will continue until the water supply will be back to all city areas.

Alburo also assured that they still had enough water supply not only for their bathing stations but also to do their main duty as fire responders and for their daily water rationing.

He again appealed to the public to be responsible enough to police their own houses so as to prevent any fire incidents from happening because even if they still had sufficient water supply, they still would not know yet how long this would suffice for the needs of the people.

