China extends P50M cash aid for #OdettePH rehab

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – China has allocated $1,000,000 (approximately P50 million) in emergency cash assistance to help in the Philippine government’s post #OdettePH recovery efforts, an advisory from the Chinese Consulate in Cebu reads.

The cash aid is in addition to the donation of 10, 000 metric tons of rice that the Chinese government also gave.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian made an announcement of the donation when he turned over the last batch of the rice on Wednesday, December 22.

“On the occasion, I announced that the Chinese government has decided to provide the Philippines with additional USD 1 million （equivalent to 50 million Pesos approximately）emergency cash assistance, to help the government and people in the Typhoon Odette affected areas overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date,” Huang was quoted in the advisory.

“The cash donation is the newest support rendered by the Chinese side after the 20,000 food packages worth around PHP 8 million and the rice donation. The rice donation consists of the newest 4.725 million kg and remaining 400 thousand kg of previous donation that is currently being distributed in Cebu,” the advisory reads.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping also offered his condolences to those who lost their loved ones when the super typhoon hit on December 16.

“President Xi extended to President Duterte his deep mourning for the victims and his sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and injured. He expressed that China stood ready to render assistance to the Philippine side to the best of its ability,” the advisory reads.

