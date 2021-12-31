‘Rasta Mac’ now no. 6 in WBO light flyweight division

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Omega Boxing Gym’s unbeaten prospect, Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles continues to ascend in the world boxing rankings.

This as the 26-year-old pride of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat climbed two spots in the December rankings of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight division.

From No. 8 in the past couple of months, the unbeaten Vicelles ended 2021 at the No. 6 spot in the light flyweight division.

This means that Vicelles improves his chances to land a world title eliminator or perhaps a crack for the world title in his division.

Currently, WBO’s light flyweight world champion is Jonathan Gonzales of Puerto Rico, who recently won the title by beating Mexican Elwin Soto last October in the United States.

Although Vicelles hasn’t fought for a regional title this year, he won three bouts this year in impressive fashion.

He defeated Richard Rosales in March via knockout.

He went on passing his acid test by scoring a last second knockout in the final round against erstwhile unbeaten Jerven Mama in July.

He then capped off his campaign in 2021 with a unanimous decision win versus Toto Landero in December 12 in Dauis, Bohol.

He has a record of 15 wins with eight knockouts and one draw.

On the other hand, WBO’s No. 1 contender in Vicelles’s division is Jesse Rodriguez (14-0, 10KOs) of the United States followed by Riku Kano (18-4-1,9KOs) of Japan, and Agustin Mauro Gauto (17-0, 12KOs) of Argentina.

Elwin Soto (19-2,13KOs) of Mexico, Thanongsak Simsri (20-0,18KOs) of Thailand are the No. 4 and No. 5 in the division, respectively.

Behind Vicelles in the rankings is Sivenathi Nontshinga (10-0,9KOs) of South Africa.

Nontshinga is best remembered scoring a unanimous decision victory against Vicelles’ stablemate, Christian Araneta in April in South Africa.

