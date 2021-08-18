Vicelles on rise in world boxing rankings: I’m nearer to my dream for a world title fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles continues his ascend in the world boxing rankings following his stunning knockout victory against Jerven Mama last July in Omega Pro Sports International’s “Kumbati 10”.

The 25-year-old Vicelles, the pride of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, scored a last-second knockout victory against the erstwhile unbeaten foe in Mama in the 10th round of their light flyweight showdown in the co-main event of Kumbati 10 held in Mandaue City.

His knockout victory echoed throughout the world boxing rankings.

From ninth in the World Boxing Council’s (WBC) light flyweight division, Vicelles is now ranked No. 5. and remains No. 8 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

He is ranked No. 13 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

“Lipay kaayo ko na sige ko og saka sa akong ranking ug hapit nako ma world title challenger. Isa na sa akong pangandoy nga makaduwa og world title,” Vicelles told CDN Digital.

(I am happy that my ranking continues to rise and I am nearer to become a world title challenger. That is one of my dreams that I can fight for a world title.)

Also, Vicelles is currently the No.1 ranked light flyweight contender in the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF).

With this, Mark Vicelles is now also the No. 1 contender in OPBF’s light flyweight division and will likely challenge the division’s champion, Kenichi Horikawa of Japan.

“Maningkamot pa jud ko para ma number one ko sa world rankings. Para ni sa akoang pamilya ug sa amo-ang banwa sa Lebak, Sultan Kudarat,” said Vicelles, who has an unbeaten record of 14 wins with 8 knockouts along with a single draw.

(I will work hard to become number one in the world rankings. This is for my family and for Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.)

Vicelles is one of the boxers of the Omega Boxing Gym that is groomed to fight for a world title along with his stablemate, Pete “Thunder” Apolinar (15-1, 9 KOs), who is the reigning OPBF silver featherweight champion.

“Wala ra man ko napressure sa akoang next fight nagkadepende ra sa akoang coach ug manager ug unsa plano nila sa akoang career,” added Vicelles.

(I am not pressured for my next fight because it depends on my coach and manager and what he plans for my career.)

