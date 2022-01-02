Talisay cop chief: Info drive on firecracker ban effective; no firecracker-related injuries in New Year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The information drive on the ban of firecrackers conducted by the Talisay City Police Station at the start of the holiday season has helped them achieve “zero firecracker-related incidents” in the city for Christmas Day and New Year celebrations.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said this despite a few individuals, who sneaked out firecrackers amid the prohibition of firecrackers in the city on New Year’s Day.

Caballes said they had confiscated an estimated P22,000 worth of firecrackers on New Year’s eve or on December 31, 2021.

During the Christmas celebrations, he said that they also confiscated P25,000 worth of firecrackers from residents.

He, however, clarified that there were no arrests made for violating the ban on firecrackers, but they only confiscated the illegal items as mandated by them.

Caballes made this assessment on the celebration of the new year in the city.

He said there were no firecracker-related injuries this time.

He again attributed this to their aggressive information drive reminding residents on how to safely celebrate the New Year and that firecrackers were banned.

Earlier, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order No. 51 banning the use and selling of firecrackers in the province.

