P22K worth of illegal firecrackers seized in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City Police confiscated P22,184 worth of illegal firecrackers ahead of the New Year celebration for 2022.

In a statement, the Talisay Police said they conducted a crackdown on sellers of illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnics in compliance with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s Executive Order No. 51 banning the use and selling of these items.

“Despite (a) massive information dissemination, there were still vendors who persisted to sell. After receiving reports of these activities, the police officers immediately spearheaded an operation to seize the illegal firecrackers,” said the Talisay City police.

The firecrackers and pyrotechnics were confiscated in various areas in the city. The total fireworks confiscated reached 2,113 pieces.

Here is the breakdown of the confiscated firecrackers and its estimated cost:

436 pieces of Kwitis with estimated amount of Php 4,360.00

75 pieces of Hotdog withestimated amount of Php 750.00

15 pieces big Binggala withestimated amount of Php 225.00

3 pieces of Big Fountain with estimated amount of Php 900.00

5 pieces Small Fountain with estimated amount of Php 500.00

208 pieces of Small Triangle with estimated amount of Php 1,040.0

6 pieces of Diamond Fireworks with estimated amount of Php 300.00

44 peces of Small Whistling moon travellers with estimated amount of Php 220.00

96 pieces of Shotgun with estimated amount of Php 960.00

49 pieces of Candy bomb with estimated amount of Php 490.00

1,039 pieces of Whistle bomb with estimated amount of Php 10,039.00

120 pieces of Original Piccolo with estimated amount of Php 2,400.00

17 pieces of of Lantaka / Boga

All seized illegal items will be disposed of and destroyed appropriately to prevent fire and accidents.

Garcia had banned firecrackers and pyrotechnics in Cebu Province following the devastation of Typhoon Odette for fear that pyrotechnics might cause fire in areas where debris remained.

In her EO, Garcia stated that the entire island has “practically turned into a fire hazard” in the aftermath of Odette.

