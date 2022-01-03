Pagasa: Cooler weather with rain showers in parts of PH on Monday

atherMANILA, Philippines — Cool and rainy weather due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will prevail in parts of the country on Monday, January 3, 2022, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

The state weather bureau said the shear line will bring rain showers to the eastern portions of Visayas and Mindanao while the rest of the country is expected to experience cool weather especially in the afternoon or evening due to the northeast monsoon.

Pagasa said that due to the northeast monsoon, cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and the Bicol region.

Isolated rain showers are also expected in the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said the shear line will bring scattered rain showers to Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte as well as provinces in Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga region, and Davao Oriental.

Pagasa likewise raised a gale warning over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon; seaboards of Southern Luzon Luzon and Visayas; and the northern, western, and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

