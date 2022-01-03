Odette damaged 80% of traffic signs in Mandaue — TEAM exec

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | January 03,2022 - 05:39 PM
These are some of the traffic signs that were damaged by super typhoon Odette. | Mary Rose Sagarino

These are some of the traffic signs in Mandaue City that fell off the posts at the height of super typhoon Odette.  | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — About 80 percent of the traffic signs in Mandaue City were damaged because of the onslaught of super typhoon Odette.

Jerome Ursal, head of the Traffic and Transportation Planning and Engineering Division of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said areas with significantly damaged traffic signs include A. Del Rosario, A.S. Fortuna, S.B. Cabahug, among others.

Ursal said most of the traffic signs in the city have fallen off the posts, the posts were bent, and were missing, among others.

These are some of the traffic signs in Mandaue City, which were damaged during the height of super typhoon Odette. | Mary Rose Sagarino

These are some of the traffic signs in Mandaue City, which were damaged during the height of super typhoon Odette. | Mary Rose Sagarino

He said aside from the traffic signs, some of the bollards installed by the Department of Public Works and Highways for the city’s bike lanes were also damaged.

Because most of the city’s traffic signs were damaged and the majority of the traffic lights were still not operational, Ursal said they had deployed additional personnel especially to the city’s key intersections to man the traffic and watch for traffic violators.

Ursal said they had started restoring the signs at the city’s core and would next replace the signs on the highways.

He said they did not have an exact date when all the damaged signs can be restored, but they were trying to finish it before the month would end. 

RELATED STORIES

90 percent of Mandaue’s roads now passable

Mandaue City records more than 30K damaged houses

Major thoroughfares in Mandaue City have been cleared of debris

Oplan Bangon Sugbo clearing day 1: 80% roads cleared

Visayan Electric: Power back in some Mandaue areas

Parts of Cebu City, Mandaue City now have water supply

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: A. Del Rosario, A.S. Fortuna, Mandaue City, S.B. Cabahug, TEAM, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, traffic signs, Ursal

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.