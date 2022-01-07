Pia Wurtzbach says she tested positive for COVID-19

CEBU, Philippines —Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach revealed on Friday, January 7, 2022, that she tested positive for COVID-19.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the beauty queen confirmed that she and her sister were caught by the virus.

“I caught COVID here in the UK even though I’ve been fully vaccinated & received my booster shot already. Kumpleto din ako ng flu & pneumonia vaccines. I eat healthy & I’m active, but I still got it. I got all the symptoms too. Fever, sore throat, body pain, runny rose, cough, & I also lost my sense of smell & taste. It’s not like a regular cold or flu that goes away after a few days. I’ve never been sick for this long, which lasted more than a week,” she wrote.

Wurtzbach said they both tested negative already, and are one day away into completing isolation period.

“Guys, COVID is so real. My timeline shows that many have/had it too, both in the Philippines & abroad. And the numbers are going up exponentially. Please take this seriously ‘coz anyone can get it no matter how healthy you are.

Being fully vaccinated doesn’t stop you from getting the virus but it helps you overcome it,” she said.

She urged her followers to follow health and safety protocols.

“It seems easy for anyone to just break protocols & still go out even when they know they tested positive. Feeling nila, di sila mahuhuli or wala namang nagbabantay. I’ve personally seen other people do this. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Meron pa diyan, may symptoms na & have the means to get tested pero ayaw nilang maconfirm na may COVID sila, tas lalabas parin. Naku, konsensiya niyo nalang yan. Konting personal accountability, please,” she further wrote.

She also encourage everyone to get their “jabs” done, to stay in isolation if needed, to stop gathering in big groups, to frequent hand washing, and to wear masks properly.

