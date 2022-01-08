DSWD-7 logs 975K families in CV affected by Odette

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 has already recorded 975,000 families in Central Visayas that were affected by Super Typhoon Odette.

This was confirmed by Shalaine Marie Lucero, assistant regional director of DSWD-7, based on the initial list of affected families that were submitted to them by different local government units (LGUs) in the region, as of January 6, 2022.

Lucero said that the list would be used for the P5,000 financial assistance for typhoon-stricken families who were in crisis.

Lucero, however, said that for now, they would be prioritizing the giving of financial aid to families that were still staying at different evacuation centers, the poorest of the poor, low-income, and those whose houses were totally damaged by the typhoon.

“Importante gyud ang pag-coordinate sa mga LGUs ug sa DSWD. Ang hinungdan nga naa tay prioritization kay limited pa man gud ang atong pondo,” Lucero said.

(It is important that the LGUs coordinate with the DSWD. The reason for us having prioritization is because we only have limited funds.)

She also said that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) had also downloaded financial assistance to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), through the different LGUs in typhoon Odette-affected provinces.

To avoid double payment of the aid to typhoon-affected families, Lucero said that they would cross-match their records to LGUs so that everyone could receive the amount.

“Kung magbayad na si LGU, for example ang iyang affected is 1,000 families, unya ang iyang nabayran is 800 ra kay wala na kaigo ang kwarta, diha na mo come-in si DSWD aron mabayran ang 200 families nga wala makadawat,” she added.

(If the LGU has already distributed for example the affected families are 1,000 families, then they have only given the aid to 800, then that is the time that the DSWD will come in so that the remaining 200 will be given their financial aid.)

Currently, Lucero revealed that they had only paid 945 typhoon-affected families in Negros Oriental on its ceremonial distribution during the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte in the province.

Families, who received the assistance, are staying in evacuation centers in the municipality of Manjuyod, Bindoy, La Libertad, Bais, and Mabinay.

Lucero also said that they had an ongoing financial assistance distribution in the province of Bohol, especially in their islet barangays that were severely affected by the typhoon.

/dbs

