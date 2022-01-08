Makeshift altars beside streets discouraged — Ligan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Makeshift altars displayed beside streets, especially those obstructing roadways, are discouraged as this could invite crowd influx.

This was what Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, appeals to the public as they have noticed some people have displayed altars outside their houses and beside streets during the dry run for the mobile procession held earlier today, January 8, 2022.

Ligan said putting up makeshift altars outside may obstruct roadways and could also invite crowds as people wait for the motorcade to pass by.

“Dili magbutang og altars along the road sa inyong makita kaganina naa say nag dry run og ilaha. Dili na magbutang og mga makeshift nga altars kay ang tawo maghulat man gyud, magpundok gyud na sila,” Ligan said.

(Do not place altars along the road as you have seen earlier, they also had their dry run on their own. Do not place makeshift altars as people would wait there and create a gathering.)

The mobile procession was to be conducted instead of the usual foot procession pre-pandemic, to avoid forming crowds during the 457th Fiesta Señor.

Novena Masses are also done online.

Ligan said that the mobile procession will visit the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cordova town. It will also stop in at least eight parishes from the mentioned cities and town.

Aside from putting up makeshift altars, Ligan said that they also have concerns over individuals or motorists who tail the mobile procession.

He firmly reminded the public that only five vehicles are allowed to join the mobile procession.

Over this concern, Ligan said they will conduct a regular information drive about the limitations of the January 15, 2022, activity. He further said that they will include this in their daily Oplan Recorrida.

In general, Ligan assessed that their dry run went well as it met the time duration for the mobile procession. They hope that they would attain the same results during the actual activity. /rcg

