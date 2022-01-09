Mission accomplished: Daanbantayan caps off assistance extended in Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was ‘mission accomplished’ for authorities from Daanbantayan who helped in the restoration and rehabilitation works of Lapu-Lapu City.

The local government of Daanbantayan announced that their 16-man team from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) will return to their locality after being assigned to Lapu-Lapu City to help the city recover and rebuild from Typhoon Odette’s (international name: Rai) devastation.

Their personnel on January 9 capped off their three-day assignment in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Karong adlawa, mouli na ang atong 16-man team nga gideploy sa Lapu-Lapu City sud sa tulo ka adlaw kun diin mitabang kita sa relief ug clearing operations,” the municipal government said on social media.

(This day, our 16-man team, who were deployed in Lapu-Lapu City for three days where they helped in the relief and clearing operations.)

Aside from manpower, the local government also deployed several of their heavy equipment such as a boom truck, manlift truck, water tanker, and ambulance, to help expedite the city’s clearing and relief operations.

“Ubos sa mando ni Mayor Sun Shimura, gipangunahan sa MDRRM ang pagsuroy ngadto sa mga barangay aron mo supply og tubig imnonon nga maoy labing kinahanglanon sa mga lumulupyo sa syudad,” they said.

(Under the order of Mayor Sun Shimara, and led by the MDRRM who visited the barangays to supply drinking water which is the most needed by the residents of the city.)

“Mitabang sab ang atong team sa pagtangtang sa mga dagkong kahoy nga mibabag sa kadalanan ug midat-og sa mga balay,” they added.

(Our team also helped in the clearing of the big trees blocking roads and which fell on houses.)

Additionally, the local government handed P100,000 as cash aid to the city government of Lapu-Lapu.

Lapu-Lapu City was one of the areas badly hit by Odette which slammed central and southern Cebu on December 16.

Daanbantayan, meanwhile, is a 1st-class municipality located approximately 110 kilometers north of Mactan Island, where Lapu-Lapu City belonged.

The town was spared by Odette’s wrath.

RELATED STORIES

DSWD-7 logs 975K families in CV affected by Odette

Odette leaves P3.3B agri damage in Central Visayas…and counting

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy