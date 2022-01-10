Chan: Despite uncooperative brgy chiefs, release of P5K aid on schedule

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Despite having some barangay captains, who were not cooperative in listing the names of those indigent families affected by super typhoon Odette, Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that he was confident that they could release the P5,000 financial assistance to qualified families right on schedule.

Earlier, Chan set the schedule for the release of the P5,000 financial assistance on January 16 and 17.

On January 6, the city has started the house-to-house listing of beneficiaries, in coordination with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and barangay officials.

But Chan said that some barangays did not cooperate in the listing of beneficiaries.

“Gikuha nila ang form, certificate of indigency and certificate of residency and master list (of the registered beneficiary) wa nila trabahoa,” the mayor told reporters in a press conference.

(They took the form, certificate of indigency, certificate of residency and master list [of the registered beneficiary] and they did not work on it.)

The mayor said that he already reported those barangays to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and he was advised by the agency to call the attention of these barangays and let them explain in formal writing.

Chan said he already gave them the authority to visit sitios in their respective areas and come up with a list of beneficiaries, who are indigent residents recently devastated by typhoon Odette.

These barangay officials, from the barangay captain down to chief tanod, will do verification and fill up the certificate of being indigent and certificate of being resident of the place.

These certificates, signed by the barangay official, will serve as the beneficiary’s claim documents in the disbursements of assistance.

They are accompanied by City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) personnel who are a member of “Bangon Oponganon” to check if the beneficiary is qualified or not.

But Chan learned that the barangay officials merely left these certificates, of being indigent and certificate being City residents, including the masterlist, not filled up with information on the typhoon victims.

“Pagkahibawo nato nga wa nila trabahoa, nagpada kita og suwat nila, nagpasabot nga gi-waive nila ang ilang right to do the verification,” he added.

(When we learned that they did not work on it, we sent a letter informing them that they had waived their right to do the verification.)

He said the social welfare personnel took over the verification.

Chan said that he would also discuss with his legal team what possible sanctions they could do to make these barangay officials cooperate.

He added that the failure of these barangay officials to do their part would deprive indigent typhoon victims of receiving their cash assistance which was very much needed after the typhoon destroyed their homes on the night of December 17.

After encoding the mayor will post in his social media and the PIO social media the names of beneficiaries. This will enable neighbors to question why there are beneficiaries who are not qualified and included in the list.

RELATED STORIES

Chan, Marina reps tackle water transport problem in Olango

Financial assistance for typhoon-affected households in Lapu-Lapu to be released within the week

Lapu-Lapu mayor sets rules for distribution of P5K aid to Odette victims

Odette leaves 9 dead; 12 missing in Lapu-Lapu – Chan

Task force created to hasten verification of Odette-affected beneficiaries for P5K aid

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy