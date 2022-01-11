Santa Fe to require permits for social gatherings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As a precaution against rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the local government of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island will be requiring permits for social gatherings in their town.

Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa made this announcement on social media on Monday, January 10.

“Luyo sa kakuyaw nga dala niining bag o nga variant nga mao ang Omicron, di unta natu ipatigbabaw ang atung kompyansa ug pagbaliwala niini,” Espinosa said.

(Due to the fear brought by this new variant which is the Omicron, we should not be complacent about it.)

“Subay niini, akong ipahibalo nga ang tanang gatherings o pagpundok sa mga tawo sa atung lungsod, nagkinahanglan og municipal permit sa atung buhatan,” he added.

(In line with this, I will announce that all gatherings of people in our town will need a municipal permit from our office.)

The mayor also urged his constituents and visitors of Santa Fe to always keep their guards up by observing health protocols.

“Sama sa naandan, panghingusgan sa atung lungsod ang pag implementar sa pag sul ob og mask ug social distancing sa matag usa,” he said.

(Just like before, we are strictly implementing in our town the wearing of face masks and social distancing.)

Santa Fe is a 4th-class municipality that formed part of Bantayan Island, which is located approximately 140 kilometers north of Cebu City.

