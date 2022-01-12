Moi Bien Marcampo’s birthday message to Piolo Pascual: ‘lagot baka tayo talaga’

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | January 12,2022 - 02:27 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Actress and former personal assistant of Piolo Pascual, Moi Bien Marcampo, wrote a funny post to greet the actor on his birthday.

The actor celebrated his 45th birthday on Jan. 12, 2022.

“Happy birthday my Mayor. You’re the best!! and you’re the yummiest, the yummier? hehe i love you beri beri Much!!

Ikaw lang yung habang tumantanda lalong sumasarap!! ahahaha pag di ka pa nakapag asawa tapos 50 years old kana!! Naku lagot baka tayo talaga!! wahahahaha happy birthday,” she jokingly said in a post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hatima Marcampo (@moibienne)

Netizens and some celebrity friends gushed over Marcampo’s post as they sent their birthday greeting to the actor.

“Bata pa lang ako pinapanood ko na yan,” film producer Neil Arce wrote in the comment section.

“Happy birthday Papa P!!!” comedian Allan K also wrote.

