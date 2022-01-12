Roster of PH women’s football team for AFC Asian Cup bared

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The official roster of the Philippine Women’s National Team (PWNT) Malditas for the much-awaited Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup in India later this month has been revealed by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The PWNT Malditas, who are under Group B with Indonesia, Australia, and Thailand, are mostly comprised of players who played for the team during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers last year in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Malditas easily clinched the Asian Cup slot when they finished Group F of the qualifiers last September with an unbeaten run against Hong Kong and Nepal.

The Malditas’ 23-player roster will be headed by team captain Tahnai Annis along with goal keeper Inna Kristianne Palacios, Olivia McDaniels, Tara-Allison Shelton, Hali Long, Kristen Bugay, Sofia Harrison, Malea Cesar, Kathleen Rodriguez, Jessica Anne Miclat, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Isobel Castañeda, and Chandler McDaniels, who all played for last year’s qualifiers.

They will be joined by first-timers Kiara Fontanilla, Dominique Randle, Isabella Flanigan, Katrina Guillo together with Southeast Asian Games players Sara Bolden, Eva Madarang, and Quinly Quezada.

Youth team members Carleigh Frilles, Keanne Micah Alamo, and AFC Asian Cup player Morgan Brown are also part of the official roster.

Newly appointed head coach Alen Stajcic has been with the team since November in their training camp in Irvine, California, USA.

“I’ve got a lot of hope and a lot of belief that we can actually achieve the goal,” said Stajcic in a press release from PFF’s official website.

“The players are all aligned and driven to succeed as one and that’s what we have to do to give ourselves every possible chance of getting one of those spots for the World Cup.”

The Malditas’ first match is against Thailand at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 21 at 8 pm.

Their second match is versus Australia on January 24 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai at 6 pm.

Their last group stage match is against Indonesia on January 27 at 10 pm at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Only the top two teams from the group stage and the two best third placed teams will advance to the knockout stage.

Ultimately, only the top five teams of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup tournament will qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup next year hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

/bmjo

