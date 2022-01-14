43-year-old woman with P1.3M worth of ‘shabu’ arrested in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 43-year-old woman was arrested with around a P1.3million worth of ‘shabu’ on Thursday evening, January 13, 2022, in barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, identified the arrested suspect as Catalina Agustin, who is from Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City.

Agustin is listed as a high-value individual in terms of illegal drugs.

Based on their investigation, Caballes said that Agustin allegedly transacts with a certain Balo, an inmate from the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory, to help her in sourcing out her illegal items.

Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory has yet to verify if there is a certain Balo in their facility, pending his response to CDN’s text message.

Caballes said that Agustin was put into week-long monitoring after police consistently received reports on her involvement in illegal drugs.

Caballes added that they confiscated at least 200 grams of ‘shabu’ from Agustin after they conducted the buy-bust operation around 11 pm on Thursday in Sitio San Rafael in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City. These confiscated items amount to around P1.3 million.

Caballes said that Agustin started to engage in this illegal drug activity last September 2021. As per their background checking, this was the first time that Agustin was arrested for selling and possessing illegal drugs. Her areas of operation include her residence in barangay Mambaling, in Inayawan, Talisay City, and other neighboring villages.

Caballes added that Agustin could dispose of at least 200 to 300 grams of ‘shabu’ per week in said barangays.

As of this posting, police are conducting further investigation to determine Agustin’s source of illegal drugs.

Agustin is currently detained at the Talisay City Police Station.

