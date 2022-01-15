Amid adversity, devotees told to shout: Pit Senyor! 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The celebration of the Visperas of the 457th Fiesta Señor may be completely different and more solemn than in previous years.

But devotees here are urged to continuously sing and shout the name of Señor Sto. Niño especially amidst the surrounding adversity and uncertainties.

This was the highlight of the Homily of Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones who presided over the Solemn Visperas Mass on Saturday, January 15.

“In adversity, we sing the name of the Señor Sto. Niño. In festivity, we sing it as well. But… faith in the Señor Sto. Niño will help us also stand again,” Billones said.

“We have a difficult and challenging road ahead. But if we are one united, we share communion and we share the mission to help one another then there is consolation and hope for Cebu, for our parish, and for our families, all over the world,” he added.

For the second, straight year, the Visperas Mass for the Fiesta Señor is off-limits to the public due to the continuing threats of COVID-19.

Billones delivered his Homily inside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu in downtown Cebu. The Mass was broadcast via television, radio, and social media channels.

Hope, Consolation, Resiliency

The celebration of the 457th Fiesta Señor came at a time when Cebu is facing a double crisis – the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the one spawned by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

Despite these challenges, Billones called on the faithful to spread stories of hope, consolation, and resiliency, rooted in their faith in the Holy Child, to inspire the rest of the community to rise above.

“We have gone through so much pain, all the more during this time. We need to tell stories of hope to one another,” said Billones.

The prelate also urged devotees not to have any doubts in dancing the Sinulog and shouting their prayers to the Señor Sto. Niño in times of hardship.

“We must continue praying and dancing the Sinulog because that is where we show our faith. In festivity, we say Pit Senyor! But even more so, we still shout Pit Senyor because we believe that in our faith with the Señor Sto. Niño, we can stand again,” Billones explained.

“It is not out of time. Not awkward but most fitting. Therefore, we declare, with great conviction: Pit Senyor!,” he continued. /rcg

