TEAM to deploy 68 enforcers to man traffic for Fiesta Señor mobile procession

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will deploy 68 personnel to the city’s different intersections for the Fiesta Señor mobile procession this Saturday evening, January 15, 2021.

Edwin Jumao-as, the officer in charge of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said aside from this, there would be 10 more TEAM supervisors that would be deployed.

Jumao-as said these personnel would man the traffic and would ensure that no other vehicles would insert in the convoy.

He said the convoy would only have five 4-wheeled vehicles, four motorcycles from the Highway Patrol Group and two from TEAM.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, said there would be no road closure aside from the area in front of the National Shrine of St. Joseph where the procession would stop.

Jumao-as said 30 personnel from the Janitorial and Security Office (JASO) and another 15 personnel from the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit would be deployed in the church to maintain the social distancing and arrangement of individuals.

He added that they would also set up barricades in front of the church.

Jumao-as said the motorcade procession had been set to start at 6:30 p.m on Saturday and had been estimated to arrive in Mandaue at 7:40 p.m.

The mobile procession will traverse major thoroughfares from the Basilica to Talisay City through N. Bacalso, then to the South Road Properties (SRP) through the Cebu Coastal Road, straight to Mandaue City, the First Cebu-Mactan Bridge, will transfer to Lapu-Lapu City, proceed to Cordova town, the convoy will cross the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway and will return to the Basilica.

Jumao-as advises devotees to stay on the sidewalk while waiting and during the procession.

He discourages fireworks, dancing, and setting up of sound system on the sidewalk.

