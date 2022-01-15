IN PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: The grand mobile procession of the Señor Sto. Niño

CEBU, Philippines—Despite the new arrangements for the procession amid the pandemic, devotees still find a way to welcome and show their devotion to the Señor Sto. Niño.

They gather and patiently wait for the Señor Sto. Niño’s motorcade or grand mobile procession to pass by as it made stops in churches and shrines in the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cordova town.

The devotees shout Pit Senyor! as the image of the Holy Child pass by, showing their happiness and joy for the Holy Child Jesus’s visit to their place.

Here are some scenes of the joy, happiness, and enthusiasm of devotees as the Señor Sto. Niño goes on a grand mobile procession. https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/files/2022/01/video-1642242832.mp4 https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/files/2022/01/video-1642246810.mp4 https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/files/2022/01/video-1642249523.mp4 /rcg

