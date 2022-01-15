IN PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: The grand mobile procession of the Señor Sto. Niño

CEBU, Philippines—Despite the new arrangements for the procession amid the pandemic, devotees still find a way to welcome and show their devotion to the Señor Sto. Niño.
They gather and patiently wait for the Señor Sto. Niño’s motorcade or grand mobile procession to pass by as it made stops in churches and shrines in the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cordova town.
The devotees shout Pit Senyor! as the image of the Holy Child pass by, showing their happiness and joy for the Holy Child Jesus’s visit to their place.
Here are some scenes of the joy, happiness, and enthusiasm of devotees as the Señor Sto. Niño goes on a grand mobile procession.
The image of the Señor Sto. Niño is now mobiling the route of the motorcade for this year’s Fiesta Señor celebration. | via Delta Letigio
The image of Señor San Jose waits at the gate of the National Shrine of St. Joseph for the arrival of the Holy Child. Devotees and minors carrying red and yellow flaglets also wait at the church ground. | Doris C. Bongcac
A seven-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl wear Sto. Niño costumes as they, together with their parents send off the Señor Sto. Niño at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño for the Grand Mobile Procession. | Paul Lauro
The image of St Joseph the Patriarch waits at the gate of the St Joseph the Patriarch Parish in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City for the arrival of the grand mobile procession. Several devotees also flock to the area carrying red and yellow flaglets with some dancing to the beat of the Sinulog while carrying images of the Sto. Niño. | via Pegeen Maisie Sararaña #CDNDigital
As of 7:20 p.m. the image of the Señor Sto. Niño arrives in Talisay City. | via Delta Letigio
THIRD STOP The image of the Holy Child made a one-minute stop in front of the St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Tabunok, Talisay City. | via Delta Letigio #CDNDigital #CDNFiestaSeñor2022 #BalaangBataTabangiKami
More images during the Talisay leg of the motorcade of the Señor Sto. Niño on the Vísperas of the Fiesta Señor on January 15, 2022. | via Morexette Marie Erram #CDNDigital
More images during the Talisay leg of the motorcade of the Señor Sto. Niño on the Vísperas of the Fiesta Señor on January 15, 2022. | via Morexette Marie Erram #CDNDigital
The Holy Child arrives at the National Shrine of St. Joseph Parish in Mandaue City. The parish is one of the stopovers of the Grand Mobile Procession of the Sto. Nino on Saturday evening, January 15. | Delta Letigio
Señor Sto. Niño arrives at the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine in Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City for a reunion with his mother on Saturday night, January 15, 2022. | Delta Letigio
Devotees light candles and offer prayers after the Sto. Nino visited the National Shrine of St. Joseph on Saturday night. The image is now headed for Lapu-Lapu City. | Doris C. Bongcac
/rcg
