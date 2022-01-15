IN PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: The grand mobile procession of the Señor Sto. Niño

By: CDN Digital News Team - CDN Digital | January 15,2022 - 09:10 PM

CEBU, Philippines—Despite the new arrangements for the procession amid the pandemic, devotees still find a way to welcome and show their devotion to the Señor Sto. Niño.

They gather and patiently wait for the Señor Sto. Niño’s motorcade or grand mobile procession to pass by as it made stops in churches and shrines in the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cordova town.

The devotees shout Pit Senyor! as the image of the Holy Child pass by, showing their happiness and joy for the Holy Child Jesus’s visit to their place.

Here are some scenes of the joy, happiness, and enthusiasm of devotees as the Señor Sto. Niño goes on a grand mobile procession.

The image of the Señor Sto. Niño is now mobiling the route of the motorcade for this year’s Fiesta Señor celebration. | via Delta Letigio

Seen by Dennis Singson at 8:20 PM

The image of Señor San Jose waits at the gate of the National Shrine of St. Joseph for the arrival of the Holy Child. Devotees and minors carrying red and yellow flaglets also wait at the church ground. | Doris C. Bongcac

 

 A seven-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl wear Sto. Niño costumes as they, together with their parents send off the Señor Sto. Niño at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño for the Grand Mobile Procession. | Paul Lauro

The image of St Joseph the Patriarch waits at the gate of the St Joseph the Patriarch Parish in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City for the arrival of the grand mobile procession. Several devotees also flock to the area carrying red and yellow flaglets with some dancing to the beat of the Sinulog while carrying images of the Sto. Niño. | via Pegeen Maisie Sararaña #CDNDigital

 

As of 7:20 p.m. the image of the Señor Sto. Niño arrives in Talisay City. | via Delta Letigio

 

THIRD STOP  The image of the Holy Child made a one-minute stop in front of the St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Tabunok, Talisay City. | via Delta Letigio #CDNDigital #CDNFiestaSeñor2022 #BalaangBataTabangiKami

More images during the Talisay leg of the motorcade of the Señor Sto. Niño on the Vísperas of the Fiesta Señor on January 15, 2022. | via Morexette Marie Erram #CDNDigital

 

More images during the Talisay leg of the motorcade of the Señor Sto. Niño on the Vísperas of the Fiesta Señor on January 15, 2022. | via Morexette Marie Erram #CDNDigital

 

The Holy Child arrives at the National Shrine of St. Joseph Parish in Mandaue City. The parish is one of the stopovers of the Grand Mobile Procession of the Sto. Nino on Saturday evening, January 15. | Delta Letigio

Señor Sto. Niño arrives at the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine in Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City for a reunion with his mother on Saturday night, January 15, 2022. | Delta Letigio

 

Devotees light candles and offer prayers after the Sto. Nino visited the National Shrine of St. Joseph on Saturday night. The image is now headed for Lapu-Lapu City.    | Doris C. Bongcac

/rcg

TAGS: Fiesta Señor, mobile procession, Señor Sto. Niño, Sinulog 2022

