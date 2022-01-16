Sinulog 2022 virtual presentation and telethon begins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog 2022 festival is a unique celebration of faith and devotion.

Devotees get to celebrate the feast of the Señor Sto. Niño and at the same time share their blessings to especially help the victims of super typhoon Odette that devastated Cebu on December 16, 2021.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia led the formal opening of this year’s virtual presentation, the second that the city hosted since the pandemic hit in 2020. But it was the first time for the city government to organize a telethon.

As of 10:18 a.m. or about two hours since the start of its telethon, the city government was already able to raise P250, 000 in donations.

In a speech that he delivered during a short program held at the Fort San Pedro, Rama said, this year’s celebration brings forth a message of greater hope as Cebu continues to face the challenges caused by the pandemic and the devastation caused by typhoon Odette.

“Bisan pa sa nangagig hagit nato sa panglawas. Gani nindot na unta ang atong porma sa panglawas, naa napuy niabot nga Odette. Before Odette, pagkanindot na sa among vaccination program, gani nakab-ot na namo ang herd immunity.” he said.

“Bisan pa sa COVID ug bagyong Odette, ang Sinulog magpadayon. Our faith is our strength for recovery,” the mayor added.

The Cebu City government decided to cancel physical activities this year following another rise in active cases here.

But they went on to organize virtual presentation that was aired on all of the city’s social media platforms.

Governor Garcia, said in her speech, that Typhoon Odette aggravated the sufferings that the Cebuanos had to endure because of the pandemic.

But she is confident that the Cebuanos will rise up again and overcome all these adversities.

“Apan kitang mga Sugbuanon makamao mobarog human sa tukmang kalisod tungod kay mga Sugbuanon kita… Let this be a celebration of life, in thanksgiving of the protection that Sr. Sto. Niño has given each and everyone of us, all through these challenging, challenging times,” said the governor.

As a personal offering, the governor also continued with her annual Sinulog dance.

A video of her dance that was recorded at Capitol grounds on Saturday, Jan. 15, was also aired as part of this year’s virtual Sinulog presentation and on her official social media page.

Garcia said the Sinulog is more than just dances and songs. It is also a reminder of how strong Cebuanos are to face all the challenges that would come their way.

The virtual Sinulog presentation and telethon is expected to last for eight hours. Those who wanted to make their donations can call the numbers listed below:

