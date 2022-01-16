Faith in the Holy Child prevails

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As devotees here celebrate the feast of Señor Sto. Niño amid the pandemic and the aftermath of Typhoon Odette, faith in the Holy Child remained stronger than ever.

This was the highlight of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma’s Homily during the Pontifical Mass for the Feast of Señor Sto. Niño on Sunday, January 16.

Palma presided the Mass held inside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu but like last year, the area was closed to the public due to threats of COVID-19.

Nevertheless, Palma said faith to Señor Sto. Niño still prevailed, as shown by the hundreds of devotees waiting along the road to get a glimpse of the Holy Child during last Saturday’s motorcade.

“Nindut tanawon ang mga tawo na may dala nga Sto. Niño, na may dala nga kandila. Ang tinubdan sa atong panaghiusa, si Señor Sto. Niño,” said Palma.

The prelate also called on faithfuls to continually pray to the Heavens above for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to help one another for the swift recovery from the devastation left by Odette.

“Tungod kay kita makakita sa gugma sa Diyos, alang natong tanan unta ipakita nato kini pinaagi sa atong buhat pagtinambayayong alang sa tanan,” Palma added.

The celebration of the 457th Fiesta Señor was mostly done virtually, particularly the nine-day Novena Masses. External activities like Walk with Jesus, Walk with Mary, Fluvial Procession, and the Solemn Foot Procession were still canceled due to movement restrictions.

Instead, organizers from the Basilica and local governments in Cebu did a motorcade last Saturday, covering the cities of Mandaue, Cebu, Talisay, Lapu-Lapu, and the town of Cordova.

