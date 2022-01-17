Lapu opens another work-from-home station

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government will open another free Work-From-Home Station at the market near the Muelle Osmeña port in Barangay Poblacion.

This was announced by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan as the city hopes to help more workers who are adopting the work scheme but are having difficulty due to the lack of electricity or internet access brought about by the damage caused by super typhoon Odette last December.

According to Chan, the new space is more spacious and can accommodate more workers.

“Naay maninda very few, gamay nalang kaayo naa sa kilid. Dako kaayo ug space, spacious kaayo, ug daghan kaayo ang maka-benefit didto sa work-from-home,” Chan said.

(There are a few selling but just a few at the side. The space is huge and a lot who are using the work-from-home scheme can benefit from this space.)

Earlier, the city government opened a work-from-home station at the E-Library at the Hoops Dome in barangay Gun-ob.

The facility can accommodate 65 individuals, 40 of which are inside the E-Library and 25 outside the facility.

Those who would like to take advantage of the facility only need to bring their laptop or desktop. Internet connection is provided for free by an internet service provider.

Chan also earlier stated that he will be opening another work-from-home station that can accommodate 100 individuals.

The mayor also gave a few reminders to those who would avail of the services of the work-from-home stations.

“Seguroon nato nga ang inyong gi-trabaho, ang inyong gikuan didto, related gyud sa inyong work. Dili kay ang atong gitrabaho didto lahi, or ang atong giadto didto…. mag Facebook lang ta, mag-games lang ta,” he added.

(Just make sure that what you do there is for work or related to your work, not for Facebook or gaming.)

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy