Seniors exempted from paying VAT on utility bills

The House of Representatives has passed a measure exempting senior citizens from paying the value added tax (VAT) and giving them a higher discount of 10 percent on their monthly electricity and water bills.

On Monday, members of the House of Representatives voted 203 with no abstentions to approve on final reading House Bill No. 10568.

The bill amends Republic Act No. 7432, or the 2010 Expanded Senior Citizens Act, to extend more privileges to the Filipino elderly.

Under the bill, senior citizens will enjoy a VAT exemption for monthly electricity and water utility bills registered in their name.

From the previous 5-percent discount, the senior citizen will get a 10-percent discount on these utility bills.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy